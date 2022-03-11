Tribal Music Group Acquires Popular YouTube Channel, BassBoosterz

Established in 2019, Tribal Music Group have been hard at work over the last few years. When the music industry screeched to a standstill in 2020, this record label collective continuously grew and found innovative ways for their artists to earn money.

Before the organisation came to be, the now 24-year-old Stan Wittenberg created a YouTube channel called Tribal Trap back in 2014. It was a promotional channel with the purpose of showcasing up-and-coming artists and producers in the trap music scene.

Tribal Trap would upload songs and share them with their 800,000 YouTube subscribers for free, while taking no ownership in the original recordings. In return for the promotion to their audience, Tribal Trap only asked for the right to monetize their Youtube uploads, effectively making money from ads while having artists retain the rights.

With interest in these promotional uploads growing steadily—and spots on the channel being limited—Wittenberg decided to launch a record label under the same name in 2016. Shortly after starting the Tribal Trap label, multiple other brands like clout.nu, Diverge Records and Trap Music Movement were added to the label collective.

In 2015, a new YouTube channel dubbed "BassBoosterz" was launched and quickly turned into one of the fastest-growing bass music channels. As the name implies, BassBoosterz was dedicated to sharing “bass boosted” content, working with rising artists such as CryJaxx, E.P.O, 2Scratch and many more. Within three years the channel was garnering close to a million streams per day. In early 2019, the BassBoosterz channel reached its peak of 3.6 million YouTube subscribers. Unfortunately, they ended up switching management, ultimately rebranding and changing names several times while halting the release of new content.

After two long years of inactivity, the beloved bass music brand has now found a new home under the management of Tribal Music Group. This acquisition marks the 6th brand to be acquired by the collective. In a press release, Wittenberg declared that “the [BassBoosterz] channel should be rebranded to and remain as close to the original vision as possible."

"We have talked with the founder of the channel to make sure we capture his original vision for it," Wittenberg added. "We will be using similar visuals, work with the same artists, and more.”

Tribal Music Group plans to revert BassBoosterz to its original format and branding. c/o Press

The BassBoosertz channel will have daily uploads. Three days a week, there will be an hourlong mix featuring the newest and hottest trap music, and the remaining four days a single track will be uploaded. These songs will be curated and feature audience submissions and music from existing label partners, but also copyright-free releases signed to BassBoosterz.

Check out BassBoosterz's YouTube channel here.

