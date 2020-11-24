Australia's Triple J to Host Digital Graduation Party Featuring Alison Wonderland, Flume, More

Triple J is throwing Australia's graduating class of 2020 a prom night for the books featuring a night full of dance music entertainment.

Some of the country's biggest electronic artists are slated to play the virtual event, including Alison Wonderland, Flume, Peking Duk, and Internet Money. Hosted by Good Nights and Bridget Hustwaite, the event wouldn't be complete without also hosting an award ceremony, but fortunately you won't be needing your tuxedo or dress to attend this formal.

Similar to weddings, DJing a school event falls into a niche category all to its own, so it'll be interesting to see how the stars approach the unique gig. The celebration is being thrown in honor of Australia's teens, who were unable to celebrate their graduation year properly due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. We imagine this class will be happy just to make up for lost time by dancing like they haven't danced in months.

Good Nights School Formal takes place this Friday, November 27th beginning at 6PM local time on triple J.

