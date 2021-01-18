Tritonal Announces New Album

It's been almost two years since fans of Tritonal have heard a new album from the famed dance music duo, but that will soon change.

Tritonal took to Twitter over the weekend to announce that they are finishing up a new album, their third studio effort since their 2011 debut. This time around, however, they went in a different direction with their creative process. They produced the entire album in one Logic project file, which comprises a staggering 417 tracks to generate "one big cohesive ethereal & meditative piece of music."

"We're finishing a brand new Album Today, which is over an hour in length, and was ENTIRELY written front to back in one Logic Pro X File," Tritonal tweeted. "Track count is 417 Tracks. Its one big cohesive ethereal & meditative piece of music, in which there are no breaks in Audio."

After a fellow music producer chimed in to ask how they produced a full album in one session without frying their DAW, Tritonal offered a glimpse into how they pulled off the feat, saying the record is "the first album we’ve ever conceived of as a book, or a unified story with one theme perpetually reiterating itself in a variety of ways."

Still yet to be named, Tritonal's upcoming album will be their first since 2019's U & Me. Prior to that release, the duo dropped Painting With Dreams in 2016, which arrived five years after their debut, Piercing the Quiet. Considering each of those records arrived by way of their own Enhanced Music banner, it's safe to assume their fourth will follow suit.

At the time of this article's publication, Tritonal has not announced a release date for their forthcoming album.

