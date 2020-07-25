"Tron: Legacy" Director Suggests Disney Should Release Shelved Daft Punk Music from 2010 Project

Joseph Kosinski, director of 2010 sci-fi thriller Tron: Legacy, teased the possibility that some never-before-heard Daft Punk music from that era could finally see the light of day.

Daft Punk developed the official movie soundtrack for the film, which included the iconic single "Derezzed." The score represented the legendary duo's first time creating a movie soundtrack, which was ultimately released by Walt Disney Records.

A decade later, Kosinski recently suggested that there were several "incredible" Daft Punk cuts that did not make the final soundtrack and expressed interest in seeing those songs released.

"I can neither confirm nor deny that there may be some incredible music that we weren't able to fit in the movie," Kosinski said, according to a report by Movie Web. "Someday it would be nice to figure out some way to share that. Disney needs some other revenue streams right now. I wouldn't be surprised if we try to do that at some point. That'd be great."

The revelation arrives after the confirmation of the next installment in the Tron franchise. Mitchell Leib, President of Music & Soundtracks for Walt Disney Studios, is hopeful that both Kosinski and Daft Punk will return to work on the forthcoming film.

