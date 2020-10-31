TroyBoi Announces New Single "Mother Africa" Due Out Next Month

TroyBoi Announces New Single "Mother Africa" Due Out Next Month

TroyBoi has some jungle trap heat on the horizon.
Author:
Publish date:

TroyBoi

TroyBoi has announced his next move. Britain's trap don is set to drop a new single, "Mother Africa," next month.

For the first time in three weeks, TroyBoi took to Twitter, breaking his silence and musing that it may be time for some new music. Luckily, fans did not have to wait long for the "Warlordz" producer to make good on that statement. 

"The music that will be coming out of the speakers in my sets when shows start again...I’m shook for you," TroyBoi said on social media back in August 2020. While we won't be able to hear the full impact of what he's been cooking up in a main stage setting, the producer is ready to serve up something hot. His latest announcement arrived without a preview, but the ominous, emerald-tinged cover art he shared has every indication he'll be bringing the heat of the jungle with his next offering.

"Mother Africa" is TroyBoi's first single since his collaboration with Louis The Child, "Fresh Juice," landed on the duo's beat tape release Candy II.

TroyBoi's "Mother Africa" is slated for release on November 13th, 2020.

