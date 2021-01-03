TroyBoi Announces Release Date for Fourth Installment of His "V!BEZ" EP Series

TroyBoi Announces Release Date for Fourth Installment of His "V!BEZ" EP Series

The record will follow the summer 2019 release of "V!BEZ Vol. 3."
Author:
Publish date:

Kourey Angelo

Announced on New Year's Day was the next EP from one of the sharpest production minds in the trap world, TroyBoi.

On Twitter, he shared a picture of the EP's album art and revealed that it would be the fourth entry in his V!BEZ series. Sadly no preview of the sound was shared, but the photo shows a beachside sunset, leading some to believe that the new music would feature a tropical sound. Check out TroyBoi's announcement below.

Since 2018, staples like "Do You?," "Say Yeah," and his collaboration with Skrillex, "WARLORDZ," have found their home on the previous three volumes. The upcoming release follows the third entry in the series, which was released back in July of 2019. Although we didn't get a new dose of V!BEZ in 2020, we did see the release of his brilliant trap anthem "Mother Africa," which was selected as one of EDM.com's Best Songs of 2020.

The fourth entry in TroyBoi's long-running EP series, V!BEZ Vol. 4, is set to release on Friday, January 29th, 2021.

