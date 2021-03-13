TroyBoi to Appear on Justin Bieber's Upcoming "Justice" Album

Justin Bieber has tapped one of electronic music's most gifted producers for his newest album.

The Biebs, who has long championed dance music producers over the course of his storied career, recruited the help of none other than TroyBoi for sixth studio album, Justice. The trap music star will feature on an exclusive bonus track called "Redeye," joining a star-studded affair that has become routine for the world's highest-selling artist born in 1990 or later. Joining him as collaborators on Justice are Chance the Rapper, Khalid, and Benny Blanco, among other contemporary music luminaries.

It's also worth noting that Troyboi, who was named one of EDM.com's Best Music Producers of 2020, is listed as a featured artist in the track's title as opposed to one of its credited producers or writers. The distinction is a crucial one, foreshadowing a an expanded role in "Redeye" more so than a typical producer.

Check out TroyBoi's announcement below.

