August 26, 2021
TroyBoi Teases Release of Sophomore Album
Publish date:

TroyBoi Teases Release of Sophomore Album

The album will follow TroyBoi's breakthrough 2017 debut, "Left Is Right."
Author:

Kevin Sparks

The album will follow TroyBoi's breakthrough 2017 debut, "Left Is Right."

On the four-year anniversary of his breakthrough debut album, 2017's Left Is RightTroyBoi has teased his long-awaited sophomore effort.

The trailblazing trap producer has released four installments of his patented V!BEZ EP series—launched in 2018—but Left Is Right remains his only full-length album. That record is considered a magnum opus in modern trap music and features 20 tracks, many of which are considered to be among TroyBoi's most popular, such as "O.G" and "ili."

At the time of this article's publication, TroyBoi has not yet announced the title or release date of his sophomore album. In the meantime, however, new music has been aplenty for fans of the prolific producer, who seems to fortify his reputation as an innovator in contemporary electronic music with each release.

Recommended Articles

1151605a-4bba-4ecd-aac9-1742df02732a-0x0-KJC_5055-1
GEAR + TECH

Elon Musk Introduced Tesla's New AI Robot With a Human Awkwardly Dancing to EDM in Tights

The "humanoid" Tesla Bot isn't the first product Musk has introduced that has received strange looks.

deadmau5
Lifestyle

deadmau5 Reveals "Oberhasli" VR Game

Curated by deadmau5 himself, Oberhasli is a virtual reality game that will contain an ever-evolving world of music, environments, and other interactive content for players.

troyboi
NEWS

TroyBoi Teases Release of Sophomore Album

The album will follow TroyBoi's breakthrough 2017 debut, "Left Is Right."

2021 singles include the disco-inspired "Bellz," the woozy trap anthem "Madting," and a sultry song called "Inspirado En Mexico" inspired by his time in Cabo San Lucas. He has also released a few high-profile collaborations with the likes of Marshmello ("Jiggle It") and Justin Bieber ("Redeye").

Check out TroyBoi's announcement below.

FOLLOW TROYBOI:

Facebook: facebook.com/troyboimusic
Twitter: twitter.com/TroyBoiMusic
Instagram: instagram.com/troyboi
Spotify: spoti.fi/3n0XzNf

Related

TroyBoi
MUSIC RELEASES

TroyBoi Reveals Sophomore Album and New "V!BEZ" EP

Fans of the British producer are getting ready for the next "V!BEZ" EP and the follow-up to 2017's "Left Is Right."

troyboi justin bieber
NEWS

TroyBoi to Appear on Justin Bieber's Upcoming "Justice" Album

The Biebs tapped one of electronic music's most gifted producers for his sixth studio album.

Troyboi
MUSIC RELEASES

Troyboi drops diverse new EP with "V!BES"

Troyboi is unstoppable!

troyboi
MUSIC RELEASES

TroyBoi Flexes Signature Sound on Woozy Trap Banger "MADTING": Listen

Another day, another hit for TroyBoi, who has remained as prolific as ever in 2021.

Rezz || Troyboi
NEWS

REZZ Teases that Possible TroyBoi Collaboration Could Soon Be in the Works

REZZ + Troyboi = <3 <3 <3

Skrillex, TroyBoi, Ludmilla, Lan, and Ty Dolla $ign
NEWS

Skrillex and Troyboi's "Malokera" Music Video Released

The mega-collaboration was quick to receive its own music video.

marshmello
NEWS

Title, Release Date and Tracklist of Marshmello's New Album Leaks on Apple Music

"Shockwave" spans 12 tracks and features a number of high-profile collaborators, such as TroyBoi, Megan Thee Stallion, and Subtronics.

Troyboi
MUSIC RELEASES

EKALI & TROYBOI’S PHENOMENAL "TRUTH" COLLAB IS FINALLY HERE

Ekali + Troyboi = trap heaven.