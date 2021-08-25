TroyBoi Teases Release of Sophomore Album

On the four-year anniversary of his breakthrough debut album, 2017's Left Is Right, TroyBoi has teased his long-awaited sophomore effort.

The trailblazing trap producer has released four installments of his patented V!BEZ EP series—launched in 2018—but Left Is Right remains his only full-length album. That record is considered a magnum opus in modern trap music and features 20 tracks, many of which are considered to be among TroyBoi's most popular, such as "O.G" and "ili."

At the time of this article's publication, TroyBoi has not yet announced the title or release date of his sophomore album. In the meantime, however, new music has been aplenty for fans of the prolific producer, who seems to fortify his reputation as an innovator in contemporary electronic music with each release.

2021 singles include the disco-inspired "Bellz," the woozy trap anthem "Madting," and a sultry song called "Inspirado En Mexico" inspired by his time in Cabo San Lucas. He has also released a few high-profile collaborations with the likes of Marshmello ("Jiggle It") and Justin Bieber ("Redeye").

Check out TroyBoi's announcement below.

FOLLOW TROYBOI:

Facebook: facebook.com/troyboimusic

Twitter: twitter.com/TroyBoiMusic

Instagram: instagram.com/troyboi

Spotify: spoti.fi/3n0XzNf