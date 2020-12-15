Tulum's Upcoming Zamna Festival is Feared to Be a Superspreader Event in the Making

In the wake of one recent superspreader event in Tulum, another with devastating potential is on the horizon.
Tulum is seemingly becoming a hub for in-person festivals amid the pandemic, and a reported lack of precautions is causing concern over repeated COVID-19 superspreader events.

Even worse, the upcoming Zamna Festival is not your ordinary dance music event. The festival spans an astounding 17 days, according to The Daily Beast, and promises to be an "immersive electronic experience." If recent past events are any indication, the adherence to social distancing and mask-wearing ordinances are unlikely.

Zamna Festival, which is scheduled for December 31st through January 16th, has Tulum's locals on alert, many of whom would bear the brunt of the effects of such events with superspreader potential. Art With Me, a recent five-day festival in the area that was likened to Burning Man, was one such event, where attendees did not wear masks, danced in massive crowds, and reportedly were even able to serve themselves finger food off the barbecue.

"I would say that 60-70 percent of my positives in the last couple weeks in New York City have been a direct result of either people coming back from Art With Me, or who have been directly exposed to someone who attended Art With Me," said Eleonora Walczak, founder of a private COVID-19 testing and treatment company. "I test in Miami as well, and my testers there tell me that a lot of their positives are people coming back from Art With Me."

Presently, Mexico has the highest case fatality rate in the world at 9.1%.

Source: The Daily Beast

