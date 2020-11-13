Twitch Issues Apology for Ongoing Music Licensing Issues: "We'll Do Better"

Twitch Issues Apology for Ongoing Music Licensing Issues: "We'll Do Better"

The streaming platform says negotiations with major labels over music copyright and usage are still underway.
Author:
Publish date:

Caspar Camille Rubin

As Twitch remains locked in a seemingly endless dispute with the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and major record labels over music copyright and licensing issues, the streaming giant has now issued an apology to its users. Citing frustration and confusion among its users, Twitch apologized in a new blog post that legitimizes their concerns as "completely justified."

“Over the last several months, we have done our best to manage this situation on behalf of both rights holders and creators," the blog post reads. "One of the mistakes we made was not building adequate tools to allow creators to manage their own VOD and Clip libraries."

"You’re rightly upset that the only option we provided was a mass deletion tool for Clips, and that we only gave you three-days notice to use this tool," the post continues. "We could have developed more sophisticated, user-friendly tools awhile ago. That we didn’t is on us. And we could have provided creators with a longer time period to address their VOD and Clip libraries – that was a miss as well."

“We’re truly sorry for these mistakes, and we’ll do better.”

After thousands of Digital Millenium Copyright Act (DMCA) infringement notifications were received by Twitch regarding the use of copyrighted music materials in user-generated content back in June 2020, the Amazon-owned platform still hasn't obtained the licenses required to allow that usage. While Soundtrack by Twitch (the platform's own library of cleared music) was introduced as a potential remedy, many users and industry entities, including the RIAA, felt that it was an insufficient solution to a larger problem. 

Twitch promised in the new blog post that the company is still working with the RIAA and major record labels to obtain the proper licensure required for the usage of copyrighted music on its service. "In the meantime, we’re focused on building tools to better help you manage VODs and Clips and providing licensed music options like Soundtrack, while we explore all options," Twitch said.

To read Twitch's full statement and apology, check out their official blog post.

Related

Twitch
INDUSTRY

The Music Industry Comes After Twitch's Music Copyright Solution, "Soundtrack by Twitch"

The RIAA, National Music Publishers Association, the Recording Academy, and more are not satisfied with Twitch's efforts to avoid copyright infringement claims.

SoundCloud
NEWS

SoundCloud Launches Its Own Twitch Channel for Original Live Programming

Another major player has entered the virtual music streaming space.

Twitch
GEAR + TECH

Twitch Streamers Can Dodge DMCA Takedowns with This Free Music Extension

Soundstripe allows users to play music from its library during their Twitch streams without the burden of copyright issues.

jeff bezos
GEAR + TECH

Jeff Bezos to Congressman Who Asked Why Twitch Doesn't License Music: "I Don't Know"

Twitch, which is owned by Amazon, has been issuing DMCA takedown notices in lieu of licensing music.

Tracey Chan
INDUSTRY

Spotify Alum Tracy Chan Joins Twitch to Develop Live Streaming and Creator Tools for Artists

Chan will lead the charge as Twitch's Head of Product and Engineering for Music.

bob moses
NEWS

Bob Moses Announces Exclusive Streaming Partnership With Twitch

The first stream will take place Friday, October 23rd.

close-up-photography-of-macbook-pro-1493086
EVENTS

Beatport Partners with Twitch to Present "ReConnect" Livestream

The livestream event will feature DJ sets from Carl Cox, Nina Kraviz, GRiZ, and more.

jeff bezos
INDUSTRY

Artist Rights Alliance Sends Open Letter to Jeff Bezos Questioning Twitch's Unlicensed Music Policy

The nonprofit organization is calling on the Amazon CEO to clarify his statement regarding unlicensed music on Twitch during his recent testimony to Congress.