Two Arrested After Breaking Into Kleøpatra's Home

The DJ says she was asleep at home when the suspects violently "kicked the front door in."

Maddux Mehal

Two people have been arrested after breaking into the home of Kleøpatra, a budding electronic music artist.

At around 5:10am on December 31st, Kleøpatra was asleep at home when the suspects violently "kicked the front door in," according to the DJ, who has released music on a number of popular electronic labels such as Excision's Subsidia Records.

Authorities identified the suspects as Chase Nielson, 36, and Stacy Nielson, 37, proprietors of a local rave merchandise brand, Utah Rave Fam, LLC.

"My roommate started yelling at them to get out once she realized they were in my house," Kleøpatra tells EDM.com. "By the time I had gotten out of bed and downstairs, they were already out of the house and I then immediately called the police."

kleopatra

Kleøpatra.

The Nielsons were quickly apprehended outside of Kleøpatra's home and ultimately charged with criminal trespassing, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and public intoxication, according to filings from the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office. She claims to have never met the married couple, who were unarmed, prior to the incident.

Neither Kleøpatra nor her roommate were injured and police are currently investigating the matter.

