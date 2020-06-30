Ty Dolla Sign Reveals Skrillex as Collaborator on Upcoming Song with FKA Twigs, Mystery Artist

Update [1:40PM PDT]: Complex confirmed Kanye West's involvement in the song in a tweet posted after the publishing of this article today, June 30th, 2020.

Ty Dolla Sign took to social media yesterday to share a cryptic teaser for a forthcoming project with Skrillex, FKA Twigs, and a mystery artist.

Dolla Sign posted a teaser on Instagram in the form of an animated video along with the caption "7/1," leading fans to believe that he is releasing a powerhouse collaboration tomorrow. Animated versions of Dolla Sign and Twigs float in the air before two additional cartoons materialize—a human, who clearly resembles Skrillex, and a snake, who is purportedly experimental pop artist serpentwithfeet. Noticeably absent, however, is a blurred out fifth cartoon next to Dolla Sign.

Rumors have been swirling around this project for quite some time, and the Instagram post sent fans into an unbridled fever pitch regarding the unnamed fifth collaborator. Many believe that it is Kanye West considering a track tentatively titled "Ego Death," which surfaced after his widely publicized "Wyoming Sessions," was premiered live by Dolla Sign in early 2019. You can watch a clip below.

FOLLOW TY DOLLA $IGN:

Facebook: facebook.com/tydollasign

Instagram: instagram.com/tydollasign

Twitter: twitter.com/tydollasign

FOLLOW SKRILLEX:

Facebook: facebook.com/skrillex

Twitter: twitter.com/Skrillex

Instagram: instagram.com/skrillex

FOLLOW FKA TWIGS:

Facebook: facebook.com/fkatwigs

Instagram: instagram.com/fkatwigs

Twitter: twitter.com/FKAtwigs