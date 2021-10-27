October 27, 2021
tyDi Hospitalized With "Catastrophic Neurological Emergency"
tyDi Hospitalized With "Catastrophic Neurological Emergency"

Medical professionals are working quickly to find the correct procedure and reverse tyDi's symptoms so he can gain his motor skills back.
Renowned Australian composer, DJ, and dance music producer tyDi has been hospitalized for an unknown "catastrophic neurological emergency."

On October 24th, tyDi shared via Twitter that he had been admitted to the hospital. "Back to the ER, wish me luck on this one," reads the tweet. 

An hour later he shared un update with a few images of him in the hospital alongside a caption confirming that he had a fever, adding that he hoped it was not due to COVID-19.

On Wednesday, October 26th, tyDi shared another update via Twitter stating that he's unable to walk without help and is quickly losing his motor skills. He felt cold, he said, and the symptoms are the result of a "catastrophic neurological emergency." 

He went on to add that nine doctors are working on a solution, and the "MRI showed strange signals in my spinal cord + something that we can't identify in my neck that's damaging my nervous system." 

Medical professionals are working quickly to find the correct procedure and reverse tyDi's symptoms so he can gain his motor skills back. 

tyDi also took to his Facebook page to share a more detailed update on his medical situation.

"About 4 days ago I started to get 'pins and needles' in my hands and feet, very rapidly they went completely numb," reads the post. "In days I couldn't feel my limbs. My condition could only be explained by a catastrophic neurological emergency. In a panic I was given enough MRI's to kill a mouse; and we found something in my neck causing damage to my nervous system." 

TyDi did state in a Twitter response that doctors have ruled out neuropathy via an MRI, citing that it could be a "very, very rare reaction to the vaccine." 

TyDi launched his career after he signed with Armin van Buuren's Armada label at the age of 17. He released numerous albums prior to his chart-topping Redefined LP in 2014. The titular track became the #1 dance airplay record in the U.S. and reached #9 on Billboard's Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart. 

In 2018, tyDi teamed up with Grammy-winning video game and film composer Christopher Tin for "Closing In" ahead of his sixth studio album, Collide

EDM.com sends well wishes to tyDi and his family during this extremely difficult time. 

