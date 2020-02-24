After his big win over Deontay Wilder on Saturday night, Tyson Fury celebrated with Steve Aoki at Hakkasan in Las Vegas. Shortly after, the EDM superstar shared footage of the brief spectacle on Twitter.

In the video, you can see Aoki introduce Fury to the crowd alongside a few clips of the duo singing a medley of classic rock tunes like "Sweet Caroline" and "American Pie." Considering the fight took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the world-renowned nightclub he chose was the perfect destination for the championship celebration.

Many will remember that this is not the only major sporting event Aoki has been tied to this year. At the beginning of the month, Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, and J Balvin performed his remix of Balvin's track "Mi Gente" at the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show. Coincidentally, it was reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal that two of this year’s Super Bowl champions, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, were in attendance at Fury's celebration.

