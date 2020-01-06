Zomboy, Rusko and More on Phase 2 Lineup for Ubbi Dubbi Festival 2020

After last year saw the successful debut of Ubbi Dubbi Festival, Disco Donnie Presents are pulling out all the stops for the 2020 edition. In November they dropped a Phase 1 lineup including the likes of Illenium, Kaskade, Seven Lions and Adventure Club. Now, they're giving bass music more representation on the roster.

Zomboy, Liquid Stranger, Rusko and Marauda are but a few of the names that have been added to the 2020 lineup. On the housier end of the spectrum, Green Velvet and Camelphat are now accompanied by Dom Dolla, DESTRUCTO and i_o, among others.

Although Ubbi Dubbi inaugurated last year, Donnie Estopinal concocted the brand over two decades ago. In an interview with EDM.com, he revealed that he announced a party of the same name in 1996, drawing inspiration from a PBS television show called Zoom that aired when he was a child.

Ubbi Dubbi Festival will return to Globe Life Park in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas on April 18th, 2020. For more information, visit the event website.

FOLLOW UBBI DUBBI FESTIVAL:

Facebook: facebook.com/UbbiDubbiFestival

Twitter: twitter.com/ubbidubbifest

Instagram: instagram.com/UbbiDubbiFest