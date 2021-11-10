There's a New Year's Eve Rave for Babies and Toddlers Going Down In the U.K.

The Big Fish Little Fish rave in Edinburgh has more hype than that charity "sock hop" you went to 15 years ago with Mum, Dad, and maybe Granny Sue. Let's not forget when the DJ asked everyone to come to the floor to do the "Chicken Dance" or "The Train."

The Edinburgh showcase is bringing back its four-time award-winning family rave, Big Fish Little Fish, for a Hogmanay event on Friday, December 31st. Big Fish Little Fish will encourage attendees to dress up for a disco ball theme and will include a healthy dose of house and disco dance music. Club classics will be playing during the rave, but don't rule out "Baby Shark" being dropped.

If you're old enough to partake in drinking, you will be able to skip the chocolate milk table and diaper discussions to get an adult beverage at the licensed bar.

Bubble and snow machines and glitter cannons will feed the nostalgia from 90s raves alongside a colorful display of club visuals. The event will also feature a secluded "chillout area" for babies, as well as a crafting zone with coloring books and Play-Doh.

Big Fish Little Fish Events

"This is going to be our first Edinburgh date since COVID-19 struck, so it's going to be a very special moment for us all," Big Fish Little Fish Scotland Manager Kirstie Wilson told Edinburgh Live. "To top it, our Hogmanay events are always hugely popular for a great, alternative family day out for parents who might not be able to make it out for the bells."

The music will be monitored and played at a safe level for the kids, who Wilson called "tiny ravers," to avoid ear damage and the dreaded tinnitus.

The Big Fish Little Fish event will take place Friday, December 31st at La Belle Angele in Edinburgh.