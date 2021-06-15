The UK Government Hilariously Rejected a Petition to Bring Back Daft Punk

When Daft Punk broke up in late February the announcement inspired a swirl of emotions in the legendary electronic music duo's fanbase: anger, sadness, nostalgia, you name it. In the heat of the moment, one fan channeled their frustration in a particularly unique way by asking the government to intervene.

"Bring back Daft Punk and we want a new album for the pain they’ve put us through," the petition submitted to the UK Government and Parliament reads. "Daft Punk are legends and they can’t split up!"

We can't argue with that justification.

The government unsurprisingly went on to reject the appeal. Apparently they don't quite agree that they should be intervening in this matter, although they did dignify the petition with an entertaining response.

Daft Punk performing at Sydney's Never Ever Land in 2007. Wikimedia Commons

"Any decision to re-form Daft Punk, and any potential collaborations, is a matter for them, not the UK Government or Parliament," the response reads. "You may Get Lucky and find they choose to reform One More Time."

You can check out the rejected petition here.