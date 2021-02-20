UK Home Office Publishes New PSA Video Condemning Raving

UK Home Office Publishes New PSA Video Condemning Raving

Law enforcement has published a video condemning raving as the UK struggles to reel in a thriving underground scene of unlicensed events.
Author:
Publish date:

Dominik Mecko

A new PSA video published by the UK Home Office condemns all gatherings and meet-ups, including raves, as illegal in the wake of current lockdown restrictions throughout the country.

The UK is currently under a nationwide lockdown order, but that has seemingly not deterred residents from gathering in masses, including the organization of unauthorized raves.

Home Secretary Priti Patel expressed frustration with the actions of what she stated were a small number of individuals in late January. In response, the government additionally quadrupled the financial penalties associated with attending in-person gatherings to £800 per person.

Now, the latest correspondence from the UK Home Office shares 2021 video footage of citizens attending various events, including baby showers and house parties, while unequivocally stating, "All gatherings are currently against the law." The video goes on to additionally condemn raving specifically, as many event organizers have attempted to fly under the radar with underground events. Last summer, law enforcement cracked down on over 1,000 unlicensed events in a matter of months.

The UK currently has the highest pandemic death count relative to all of Europe with over 120,000 deceased, according to PBS NewsHour.

Related

General
INDUSTRY

UK Sees Spike in Illegal Raves with Over 500 in the Last Month

As lockdown measures ease, the UK is seeing a spike in unlicensed music events.

General
NEWS

Illicit Rave In Norway Results In 27 Poisoned from Carbon Monoxide

A dangerous underground rave in Oslo has become the latest cautionary tale for those attempting to hold unsanctioned events.

Covid Rave
NEWS

UK Covid Rave Broken Up By Police Before Hundreds Of Ticket Purchasers Arrived

The massive bust comes even as the UK continues to increase penalties for hosting large gatherings.

55425108
NEWS

UK Police Continue Crackdown on Illicit Raves After Breaking Up 200 in One Weekend

The rise of unlicensed gatherings continues amid increased police presence in London.

General
NEWS

St. Patricks Day Rave Planned for 5,000 in Defiance of Ireland's Lockdown Orders

Organizers are confidently stating that law enforcement will not be able to determine the warehouse location they've selected.

general
NEWS

Illegal Bristol Rave Thwarted by Police, Teenager Arrested

Police said that were the rave to be allowed to continue, it "would have put many people in harm's way."

police photo pixabay pexels
NEWS

UK to Increase Fines to £800 for Residents Attending and Hosting House Parties

The measure comes amid frustration regarding lack of adherence to current lockdown orders.

concert
NEWS

Officers "Pelted with Missiles" at Illicit Manchester Rave That Drew Hundreds of Attendees

"I can honestly say that in 30 years of policing I have never seen anything quite as outrageous as this behaviour."