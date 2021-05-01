UK Nightclub Study Hosts First Lawful Gathering in Over a Year With No Social Distancing, 3,000-Capacity

Attendees were in disbelief that they were able to attend live performances from Jayda G and Lewis Boardman over the weekend.

The UK suffered the highest pandemic death toll in all of Europe, but the nation's reopening strategy is moving forward with promise amid a high rate of vaccinations.

Large-scale events have been on ice for over a year, but depending on the results of a new series of test events taking place in the UK, the region's nightlife sector could be back in action in the near future.

On Friday Liverpool’s Circus nightclub drew 3,000 attendees for an event designed to study the spread of COVID-19 among a non-socially distanced population, according to the Associated Press. Attendees had to produce a negative test prior to the event, but once inside they were free to dance, mingle, and enjoy performances from Jayda G and Lewis Boardman, all without masks.

Thousands await entry to Circus Nightclub to participate in a test event, which featured music from Jayda G and Lewis Boardman. Peter Byrne/Associated Press

We've seen similar test studies taking place throughout Europe. One such study in Barcelona studied the impact of hosting a non-socially distanced event, though it did enforce mask usage. The event, which held 5,000 people, showed promise in that it did not subsequently produce an outbreak of COVID infections. UK organizers are hoping for a similar result.

Additional test events are slated for this weekend, with the series ultimately culminating in a larger gathering of 21,000 set to descend upon Wembley Stadium on May 15th for the FA Cup soccer final.

At the time of writing, restrictions on indoor dining and entertainment in the country are scheduled to lift in mid-May, though social distancing measures will remain in place until late June at the earliest.