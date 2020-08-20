UK Police Continue Crackdown on Illicit Raves After Breaking Up 200 in One Weekend

Despite concerted efforts by the Metropolitan Police, London has faced an influx of illicit raves over the past few months as COVID-19 restrictions have continued to shut down the nightlife sector. According to a report by Mixmag, over the course of one weekend, 200 illicit parties were broken up, adding to the 1,000 unlicensed events that have taken place in London since June.

"The truth is that these events are incredibly unsafe, attract high levels of anti-social behaviour and can end in violence," said Commander Ade Adelekan, a senior Metropolitan Police officer. "Sadly, some events have ended with officers being targeted with mindless violence."

Adelekan's words come just days after two teenagers were recently stabbed at a rave in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire. This battle is being fought across the country, illustrated further by a pair of illegal raves in Greater Manchester that left one dead of a suspected drug overdose, a woman raped, and multiple stabbings, one of which left a man with life-threatening injuries.

To combat the ongoing rise of illegal gatherings and in an effort to stop the spread of the virus, the UK government has imposed new rules that will charge organizers of these events up to £10,000. The fines will apply to anyone hosting 30 or more people.