UKF Dubstep Reveals Most Popular Song Uploads of 2020

Dubstep fans looking to bang their head into the new year just received a helping hand from one of the most popular YouTube channels in the dubstep scene, who has dropped their list of the top uploads of 2020.

Since its inception in 2009, UKF Dubstep has kept a pulse on the scene, shining a light on the most heavy-hitting and forward-thinking songs the genre has to offer. Their new list, which contains the 32 most viewed uploads in 2020 in bracket form, is a who's who of dubstep's finest. Included in the list are Excision and Downlink's "Resistance," Zeds Dead and REZZ's "Into the Abyss," Au5's "Alien Weapon," and Effin's "Cheese," among others.

And what would a dubstep list be without Virtual Riot? The bass music titan's track "Dream Logic" made the cut, of course. Check out UKF Dubstep's full list below.

The channel's parent brand, UKF, has long been championed as one of the most prolific tastemakers in bass music. To this day, their focus on pushing the envelope of the genre at large is unmatched.

UKF Dubstep also recently shared a "Best of Dubstep 2020 Mix," which you can listen to in full below.

