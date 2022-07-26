Skip to main content
Volunteers Develop "Clean-Up Rave" Initiative to Repair War-Torn Ukraine

Ukrainian youth are organizing with the help of electronic music in an effort to salvage what's been lost during Russian occupation.

Hrytsyna/AP Photo

Ukrainians are organizing under the banner of techno music to help expedite the rebuild of what was recently lost amid Russian occupation.

The country's nightlife sector has remained shuttered since Russia's invasion on February 24th. Cleaning up the war-torn country has been no small task, but Ukraine's youth have risen to the challenge in part by bonding over the common thread of dance music.

In Yahidne, raves are coming to the daylight by way of a unifying "clean-up rave." According to the Associated Press, participants donning shovels scoop debris onto tractor trucks as a live DJ spins atop ammunition crates. Volunteers take breaks from the cleanup to dance and savor the fleeting moments of freedom.

Yahidne is a small city with a population of just 300. Many participants of the rave reportedly traveled from large nearby cities, including Kyiv, to lend a helping hand.

"Volunteering is my lifestyle now," said Repair Together organizer Tania Burianova, per AP. "I like electronic music and I used to party. But now it’s wartime and we want to help, and we’re doing it with music."

As it turns out, rave music seemingly lends itself to a productive work environment. The "clean-up rave" efforts have reportedly resulted in over a dozen homes being repaired from the damage.

