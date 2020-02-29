Ultra Music Festival Unveils Festival Grounds Map for 2020 Edition

Ultra Music Festival is looking to prepare attendees early, as they've released a map of the festival grounds a few weeks before the gates open.

The map shows the location of each stage, as well as which way the stage is facing. The map also includes the locations of art installations, merch booths, VIP sections, and both the VIP and GA entrances. The release of the map comes just three days after Ultra released the day-by-day lineup for this year's festival.

Ultra Music Festival is undoubtedly one of the United States' premier festivals. Each year, organizers curate a lineup filled to the brim with the most sought after dance music talent in the world. This year's lineup features a handful of extremely unique sets, including Jauz b2b NGHTMRE, Malaa b2b DJ Snake, Madeon's Good Faith live set, and many more. Those looking to snag a last-minute ticket can find them here.

