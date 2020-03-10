Ultra Music Festival Offers 2021/2022 Credits in Place of Refunds for Ticket Holders

Last week it came to light that Ultra Music Festival would cancel for the first time in its history amid concerns of the novel coronavirus responsible for the COVID-19 disease. Organizers have now followed up the announcement by sharing that in place of refunds, 2020 tickets will be valid at either the 20.

"ALL tickets purchased will of course remain valid and will be honored at either the 2021 or 2022 Ultra Miami event, at your option," reads a passage from an email sent to ticket holders. "You will have 30 days to choose which Ultra Miami event you want to attend. Additionally, we are also working to offer a digital online Ultra experience as soon as possible."

The email goes on to list free add-ons available to Ultra ticket holders. Among them are an exclusive main stage headline DJ performance, a $250 merchandise credit, and a free ticket to an Ultra Worldwide or RESISTANCE event.

At the time Ultra's organizers announced their cancellation, they wrote in their statement that ticket holders would receive instructions the following Monday, March 9th. The email did not go out until just after 12:00 AM EST on the 10th.

COVID-19 is a disease spread by the novel coronavirus that first broke out in Wuhan, China in December. At the time of writing, over 111,000 confirmed cases have been reported worldwide with fatalities just shy of 4,000. Those in areas where significant outbreaks have occurred are encouraged to exercise preventative measures such as extreme social distancing and copious hand washing.

It remains to be seen whether festivals like EDC Las Vegas and Coachella will follow Ultra's lead and pull out of their 2020 events at the time of writing. Read the full email sent out to Ultra ticket holders below.

Hello [Name of Ticket Holder],



We’re completely devastated by Friday’s news of having to reschedule the 22nd edition of Ultra Music Festival to March 26, 27, 28, 2021, confirmed to take place at Bayfront Park, following an official order from the City of Miami.



Although this is heartbreaking for us, we understand that this is far more disappointing and frustrating for you. You’ve been waiting and planning to reunite for our return home to Bayfront Park since July. And our incredible team has been working tirelessly for seven months organizing what was set to be the best ever Ultra Miami production.



On Wednesday March 4th, we were called in to meet with City officials, and were notified that due to the existence of COVID-19 (coronavirus), which presents an imminent public threat, that the festival was in jeopardy of not being permitted to proceed. Shocked, we did everything within our control to move the event forward. However, on Friday morning, we were officially directed by City order to reschedule the event, a decision based on the Florida Governor’s declaration of a ‘Public Health Emergency’ and Centers of Disease Control and Prevention’s Interim Guidance for COVID-19 because Ultra falls within the category of large mass gatherings, and it’s considered a high profile international event that attracts attendees from more than 100 countries.



Friday also marked the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Florida, and the first COVID-19 related deaths in the State of Florida. This heartbreaking news highlights that protecting the health, safety and physical well-being of everyone is paramount.



For more than two decades our dedication, passion and pure love of electronic music has driven us to consistently deliver the highest quality festivals possible, year after year. And now for the first time in Ultra’s 22 year history, the festival will not be taking place in the month of March.



ALL tickets purchased will of course remain valid and will be honored at either the 2021 or 2022 Ultra Miami event, at your option. You will have 30 days to choose which Ultra Miami event you want to attend. Additionally, we are also working to offer a digital online Ultra experience as soon as possible.



Even though the situation is completely beyond our control, we are fully engaged, pushing forward to go above and beyond for you. In seeing that commitment through, we have worked around the clock to assemble an extraordinary added value package for you.



Benefits



Extra Ultra Hour: An Exclusive Main Stage Headline DJ performance at Ultra Miami 2021 for 2020 ticket purchasers, one hour before doors open to the public.

One (1) Free Ticket to either an Ultra WorldwideTM or Resistance® event of your choice (excluding Miami), valid throughout 2021 for each 2020 ticket purchased. Subject to the terms and conditions in effect for that show. Limited quantity and subject to availability. First come first served. Non-transferable. Pre-registration required.



A discount code for 50% off for up to $250 in merchandise on www.ultramerchandise.com. Discount code expires December 31, 2020. Code does not apply to taxes, shipping, handling and service charges.

There will be Ten (10) Ultra Golden Tickets where each admits you plus one guest Free entrance to any Ultra Worldwide events (including Miami) for life. Subject to the terms and conditions in effect for that show. Non-transferable. Pre-registration required.



Exclusive access to a $99.95 private sale to upgrade to PREMIUM GA (PGA) for Ultra Miami. PREMIUM GA is a new ticket category at the festival which will be available for purchase for $599.95 during the 2021 event on-sale. This includes access to these exclusive PGA areas: PREMIUM Expedited entry, upgraded restroom facilities, PGA Lounge, chillout area and bar. Subject to the terms and conditions in effect for that show. Limited quantity and subject to availability. First come first served.



Exclusive access to buy up to 2 additional GA tickets for $249.95 during the 2021 Ultra Miami private on-sale for each 2020 ticket purchased. Subject to the terms and conditions in effect for that show. Limited quantity and subject to availability. First come first served.

Please click below and submit the form to claim your benefits. You have until Thursday, April 9th to submit this form.



More details to follow.

