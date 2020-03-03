Ultra Abu Dhabi Postponed Amid COVID-19 Travel Restrictions

One of this year's most celebrated additions to Ultra Worldwide will not take place according to plan in 2020. Ultra Abu Dhabi was set to take place March 5th and 6th, but due to travel restrictions posed in light of COVID-19 the first Middle Eastern Ultra event has been postponed indefinitely.

"In line with our commitment to deliver the ULTIMATE Ultra experience to our festival goers and as part of the local and international measures taken to ensure the health and safety of the public, Ultra Abu Dhabi 2020 will be postponed," reads a statement issued by event organizers. "The decision has been taken due to the travel restrictions imposed by some countries and airlines for individuals and groups."

Ticket holders will be automatically refunded through their original point of purchase, according to the statement.

COVID-19 is a coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China caused by the respiratory virus SARS-CoV-2. At the time of writing there have been more than 92,000 confirmed cases in over 77 countries with the death toll in excess of 3,100 worldwide.

It remains to be seen whether additional EDM festivals will be affected by the spread of COVID-19 at the time of writing.

