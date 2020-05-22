Ultra Europe 2020 Officially Postponed

Ultra Europe 2020 is the latest major festival to feel the wrath of COVID-19, as organizers shared the heartbreaking news of the 2020 event's postponement and cited concerns related to the global pandemic.

Originally scheduled for July 10th to 12 this summer at Park Mladeẑi, Ultra Europe will now go down from July 9th to 11th, 2021. Back in December 2019, the fest shared a typically staggering Phase 1 lineup in true Ultra fashion. Originally set to appear on this year's edition was Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, David Guetta, DJ Snake, Galantis, Marshmello, Richie Hawtin and Steve Aoki, among many others.

Ultra shared an official statement via their social media channels and website, which you can read in full below.

It is with a heavy heart that, due to the ongoing pandemic stemming from COVID-19, the 8th edition of Ultra Europe originally scheduled for 10-12 July 2020 at Park Mladeẑi is being rescheduled to 9-11 July 2021.



The current health crisis is an unprecedented situation, and there is no higher priority for us than the health, safety and well-being of all our fans, as well as all those involved with the production of the event.



Tickets will remain valid and will be honored for use at the rescheduled festival. Alternatively, if you are unable to attend, you have the option to seek a refund. All purchasers will be contacted via email with more information on how to make their choice.

For more information on Ultra Europe Music Festival 2020, visit the official website.

