Ultra Korea Set to Return to Seoul Olympic Stadium

Ultra Korea looks to make its return to Seoul Olympic Stadium, where it will take place on June 20th and 21st.

While no lineup has been announced yet, previous ones have featured artists like Duke Dumont, Zeds Dead, NGHTMRE, YG, Hot Since 82, and many more. Prospective attendees should be prepared for a roster of a similar caliber, if not higher.

To get a taste of what the festival is like, fans can check out the 2019 official aftermovie below. Ultra events are known for their extravagant productions and Ultra Korea is no different.

Ultra Korea has become a dance music destination since it first took place in 2012. The festival hasn't failed to garner fans from around the world and remains on many fans' bucket lists. Tier one tickets have already sold out for the festival, however you can snag your tier two tickets here.

