Martin Garrix's STMPD RCRDS to Host Ultra Music Festival's UMF Radio Stage

The 2020 edition of Ultra Music Festival will see the Miami gathering return to its longtime home of Bayfront Park, and some familiar faces are along for the ride. After its 2019 success, Martin Garrix's STMPD RCRDS imprint will once again take over the UMF Radio stage.

Last year's STMPD RCRDS stage featured performances by Julian Jordan B2B Brooks, Justin Mylo, Dubvision B2B Raiden, Cazztek, and Van Duo, among others. Some of the stage's 2020 headliners will likely be revealed as part of the Phase 2 lineup, following November's Phase 1 announcement.

Last month, it came to light that Hardwell's Revealed Recordings will also take over the UMF Radio Stage for a day of Ultra 2020. The "#Revealed10YearAnniversary stage," as they've called it, has yet to announce any of its own performers at the time of writing.

Ultra Music Festival will take place from March 20th-22nd, 2020. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the event website.

