Ultra Music Festival Finalizes 2020 Contracts with City of Miami

With a looming lawsuit against the City of Miami overshadowing the 2020 edition of Ultra Music Festival, the festival's organizers are surely thankful to have one less item on their to-do list. After a lengthy delay kept them from finalizing agreements to return to Bayfront Park, spokespeople on behalf of the event have told EDM.com that the ink has dried on contracts with the city.

A back-and-forth between organizers and the city following Ultra's tumultuous one-off event on Virginia Key ended with a July 25th, 2019 decision to allow the festival to return to Bayfront in 2020. Less than two months remain until the event kicks off at the time of writing.

Ultra has taken place annually since 1999. The first two editions took place at Collins Park in Miami Beach before organizers relocated to Bayfront Park, where the festival has taken place throughout the majority of its lifetime.

Ultra Music Festival will take place from March 20th-22nd, 2020. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the event website.

