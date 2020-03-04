Miami Mayor and Commissioner Want to Postpone Ultra Music Festival over Coronavirus Spread

It was only yesterday that Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez said that Ultra Music Festival would go on as planned despite concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus. It turns out not all local officials are singing the same tune, as the City of Miami commissioner and mayor have shared that they intend to postpone the event.

According to the Miami Herald, Commissioner Joe Carollo and Mayor Francis Suarez said the matter is up for discussion in a meeting today, Wednesday March 4th. Among their concerns are the number of people who travel into the country to attend the festival.

“We are going to be having a meeting today with folks from Ultra to discuss the possibility of them suspending the event,” said Carollo. “We’re saying suspend it to a later date when we’ll have a better idea of where we’re heading with the coronavirus.”

The past two years have posed significant challenges for Ultra's organizers. After the Miami City Commission downvoted their contract to return to Bayfront Park in 2019, they hosted a tumultuous one-off event on Virginia Key. After a back-and-forth with city officials that ended in Ultra being allowed to return to its longtime home in 2020, a cancellation over COVID-19 less than three weeks out would certainly add insult to injury.

Ultra Music Festival 2020 is slated to take place from March 20th-22nd. Corollo and Suarez have said that they will share the resolution that they reach with the event's organizers on Friday, March 6th.

