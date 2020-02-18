Ultra Music Festival Announces Main Stage Headliners for 2020 Event

With little over a month until Ultra Music Festival's 2020 edition, the three-day event's organizers are making announcements left and right. Last week they shared significant updates to their Mission: Home environmental program, and now they've revealed which artists will perform on the main stage this year.

Returning to the Ultra main stage in 2020 are David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Above & Beyond and Major Lazer, among others. FISHER and Frank Walker will each make their main stage debut, and KSHMR will deliver a special performance called "Dharma."

Ultra has taken place annually since 1999, having originally graced Collins Park in Miami Beach. From 2001 on the festival took place at Bayfront Park - save for a six-year stint at Bicentennial Park and a 2019 one-off event on Virginia Key. In addition to the flagship event, Ultra Worldwide has expanded the event brand to countries like Croatia, Korea, South Africa, Japan and Chile.

Ultra Music Festival will take place on March 20th-22nd, 2020. Find the full list of main stage headliners in alphabetical order below, and learn more on the official website.

Above & Beyond

Afrojack

Armin van Buuren

Dash Berlin

David Guetta

DJ Snake

Eric Prydz

Fedde Le Grand

FISHER

Frank Walker

J.worra

KSHMR Presents Dharma

Kygo

Laidback Luke

Major Lazer

Martin Garrix

Nicky Romero

Oliver Heldens

Tchami

Vini Vici

