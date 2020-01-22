Shortly after revealing that they signed contracts with the City of Miami for their 2020 edition, Ultra Music Festival's organizers have made a Phase 2 lineup announcement. Now billing 100+ artists, the gathering's return to Bayfront Park is all the more celebrated.

Among the more notable headliners on the Phase 2 drop are Kygo, Malaa B2B DJ Snake, Madeon, Oliver Heldens and KSHMR. Supporting acts added to the bill include Nicky Romero, Tchami, Snails B2B Kill The Noise and Gorgon City.

Ultra debuted in 1999 at Collins Park in Miami Beach. By 2001 it had relocated to Bayfront Park, where it has taken place for most of its lifetime. The festival coincides with Miami Music Week, during which time countless music fans and professionals descend upon Miami for a wide variety of happenings.

Ultra Music Festival will take place from March 20th-22nd, 2020. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the event website.

