Ultra Music Festival 2020 Postponed Amid COVID-19 Coronavirus Concerns

The 2020 edition of Ultra Music Festival will not take place as planned. The recent global spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus led city officials to meet with the three-day event's organizers on Wednesday, March 4th, reportedly leading them to postpone it indefinitely.

Among the concerns raised by City of Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo and Mayor Francis Suarez were the number of attendees traveling to the city from abroad for the gathering. They initially shared plans to announce the resolution they reached during the meeting on Friday - but according to the Miami Herald, Commissioner Manolo Reyes told reporters "The decision was made to postpone it."

City officials are still working out the terms of a new deal with Ultra's organizers which they intend to make public on Friday.

Not once since its 1999 debut has Ultra Music Festival postponed one of its annual flagship events. Even when the Miami City Commission downvoted its contract to return to Bayfront Park in 2019, the festival relocated to Virginia Key. It remains to be seen whether additional gatherings of Ultra's size will follow suit as it more or less marks the beginning of festival season.

It remains to be seen whether Ultra Music Festival will take place at another time in 2020 or be postponed until 2021.

