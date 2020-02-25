Ultra Music Festival's Full 2020 Stage Lineup by Day is Here

With less than a month to go before gates open for Ultra Music Festival ticket holders, organizers have revealed the full lineup by day for each of the stages. The Phase 3 announcement comprises 133 artists split between six structures over three days, giving revelers the opportunity to start planning where to be from March 20th-22nd.

Among the notable additions since January's Phase 2 drop are Coone, Baauer, TOKiMONSTA, Cray and David Guetta's tech house alias, Jack Back. It has also been announced that Guetta will close out the entire main stage for the first time in his 13 consecutive years of playing the event. Closing the main stage on other days of the festival are Major Lazer and DJ Snake. Some artists still have yet to be announced.

Ultra's 2020 edition is not without notable milestones. A State Of Trance will celebrate 10 years of curating stage lineups at the festival, and Hardwell's Revealed Recordings will also celebrate turning a decade old with a "B10B" set, which presumably means 10 label alumni will go back to back at the event.

Ultra Music Festival debuted in 1999 at Collins Park in Miami Beach. 2001 saw the festival relocate to Bayfront Park, where it's taken place annually save for a six-year stint at Bicentennial Park and last year's tumultuous event on Virginia Key.

Tickets and additional information can be found on the Ultra Music Festival website. Find the full 2020 stage lineup by day below.

ULTRA MAIN STAGE

Friday, March 20

Major Lazer

Above & Beyond

Kygo

KSHMR presents Dharma

Frank Walker

Fedde Le Grand

Saturday, March 21

DJ Snake

Martin Garrix

Afrojack

Eric Prydz

FISHER

Tchami

To Be Announced

Laidback Luke

Mykris

Tommie Sunshine

Sunday, March 22

David Guetta

Armin van Buuren

Oliver Heldens

Nicky Romero

The Return of Dash Berlin

Vini Vici

J. Worra

Young Bombs

LIVE STAGE

Friday, March 20

Zedd presents The Orbit

Boys Noize

Whethan

Ookay

Goldfish

Saturday, March 21

Gesaffelstein

Madeon

Laserface by Gareth Emery

TOKiMONSTAKrewella

Afrobeta



Sunday, March 22

Flume

Gryffin

SOFI TUKKER

AHZ

ULTRA WORLDWIDE STAGE

Friday, March 20

Jauz B2B NGHTMRE

Snails B2B Kill the Noise

Borgore

4B B2B SAYMYNAME

WHIPPED CREAM

CRAY

Perto

Saturday, March 21 (ASOT)

ASOT 10 Year Ultra Anniversary Set

Armin van Buuren

Andrew Rayel

Aly & Fila

Ilan Bluestone

Tritonal

Gareth Emery

Markus Schulz

Sander van Doorn presents Purple Haze

Ruben De Ronde

Rodg

Sunday, March 22

Malaa B2B DJ Snake

SLANDER B2B Kayzo

Space Jesus

Andy C

Sub Focus

Coone

Hybrid Minds

Logistics

Metrik

UMF RADIO STAGE

Friday, March 20 (Revealed 10 Year Anniversary)

Revealed 10 Year B10B Anniversary Set

Maddix

Deorro

Mike Williams B2B Special Guest

Bassjackers B2B Dr Phunk

Dannic B2B Sick Individuals

Chocolate Puma

Thomas Gold B2B Deniz Koyu

Saturday, March 21 (STMPD RCRDS)

To Be Announced

Lost Frequencies

Chemical Surf

Matisse & Sadko B2B DubVision

Brooks B2B Julian Jordan

TV Noise

Cesqeaux

Moksi

Justin Mylo

Osrin

INFUZE

Syn Cole

Sunday, March 22 (Gud Vibrations)

1788-L

Peekaboo

Subtronics

To Be Announced

Baauer

Habstrakt

Eptic

Kompany

WAVEDASH B2B Shadient

Somnium Sound B2B Ubur

NitePunk

RESISTANCE CARL COX MEGASTRUCTURE

Friday, March 20

Carl Cox B2B Maceo Plex

Carl Cox

Tale Of Us

ANNA

Anfisa Letyago

Saturday, March 21

Carl Cox B3B Jamie Jones B3B The Martinez Brothers

Richie Hawtin

Loco Dice

Eats Everything

Enrico Sangiuliano

Saytek LIVE

Christopher Coe LIVE

Sunday, March 22

Carl Cox

Adam Beyer ◻ Cirez D

Amelie Lens

Dubfire B3B Nicole Moudaber B3B Paco Osuna

Hannes Bieger LIVE

Brennen Grey

RESISTANCE THE COVE

Friday, March 20

Solardo

CamelPhat

Nic Fanciulli

Gorgon City

Dom Dolla

Saturday, March 21

Pan-Pot

Reinier Zonneveld LIVE

Nastia

Michael Bibi B2B Dennis Cruz

Technasia B3B Hector B3B Carlo Lio

POPOF

Elio Riso

Sunday, March 22

ARTBAT

Matador

Jack Back

Butch

Rafa Barrios

Rod B.