Ultra Music Festival's Full 2020 Stage Lineup by Day is Here

Ultra's organizers have made their Phase 3 lineup announcement.
Bart Heemskerk

With less than a month to go before gates open for Ultra Music Festival ticket holders, organizers have revealed the full lineup by day for each of the stages. The Phase 3 announcement comprises 133 artists split between six structures over three days, giving revelers the opportunity to start planning where to be from March 20th-22nd.

Among the notable additions since January's Phase 2 drop are Coone, Baauer, TOKiMONSTA, Cray and David Guetta's tech house alias, Jack Back. It has also been announced that Guetta will close out the entire main stage for the first time in his 13 consecutive years of playing the event. Closing the main stage on other days of the festival are Major Lazer and DJ Snake. Some artists still have yet to be announced.

Ultra Music Festival 2020 stage lineup by day.

Ultra's 2020 edition is not without notable milestones. A State Of Trance will celebrate 10 years of curating stage lineups at the festival, and Hardwell's Revealed Recordings will also celebrate turning a decade old with a "B10B" set, which presumably means 10 label alumni will go back to back at the event.

Ultra Music Festival debuted in 1999 at Collins Park in Miami Beach. 2001 saw the festival relocate to Bayfront Park, where it's taken place annually save for a six-year stint at Bicentennial Park and last year's tumultuous event on Virginia Key.

Tickets and additional information can be found on the Ultra Music Festival website. Find the full 2020 stage lineup by day below.

ULTRA MAIN STAGE

Friday, March 20

Major Lazer
Above & Beyond
Kygo
KSHMR presents Dharma
Frank Walker
Fedde Le Grand

Saturday, March 21

DJ Snake
Martin Garrix
Afrojack
Eric Prydz
FISHER
Tchami
To Be Announced
Laidback Luke
Mykris
Tommie Sunshine

Sunday, March 22

David Guetta
Armin van Buuren
Oliver Heldens
Nicky Romero
The Return of Dash Berlin
Vini Vici
J. Worra
Young Bombs

LIVE STAGE

Friday, March 20

Zedd presents The Orbit
Boys Noize
Whethan
Ookay
Goldfish

Saturday, March 21

Gesaffelstein
Madeon
Laserface by Gareth Emery
TOKiMONSTAKrewella
Afrobeta

Sunday, March 22

Flume
Gryffin
SOFI TUKKER
AHZ

ULTRA WORLDWIDE STAGE

Friday, March 20

Jauz B2B NGHTMRE
Snails B2B Kill the Noise
Borgore
4B B2B SAYMYNAME
WHIPPED CREAM
CRAY
Perto

Saturday, March 21 (ASOT)

ASOT 10 Year Ultra Anniversary Set
Armin van Buuren
Andrew Rayel
Aly & Fila
Ilan Bluestone
Tritonal
Gareth Emery
Markus Schulz
Sander van Doorn presents Purple Haze
Ruben De Ronde
Rodg

Sunday, March 22

Malaa B2B DJ Snake
SLANDER B2B Kayzo
Space Jesus
Andy C
Sub Focus
Coone
Hybrid Minds
Logistics
Metrik

UMF RADIO STAGE

Friday, March 20 (Revealed 10 Year Anniversary)

Revealed 10 Year B10B Anniversary Set
Maddix
Deorro
Mike Williams B2B Special Guest
Bassjackers B2B Dr Phunk
Dannic B2B Sick Individuals
Chocolate Puma
Thomas Gold B2B Deniz Koyu

Saturday, March 21 (STMPD RCRDS)

To Be Announced
Lost Frequencies
Chemical Surf
Matisse & Sadko B2B DubVision
Brooks B2B Julian Jordan
TV Noise
Cesqeaux
Moksi
Justin Mylo
Osrin
INFUZE
Syn Cole

Sunday, March 22 (Gud Vibrations)

1788-L
Peekaboo
Subtronics
To Be Announced
Baauer
Habstrakt
Eptic
Kompany
WAVEDASH B2B Shadient
Somnium Sound B2B Ubur
NitePunk

RESISTANCE CARL COX MEGASTRUCTURE

Friday, March 20

Carl Cox B2B Maceo Plex
Carl Cox
Tale Of Us
ANNA
Anfisa Letyago

Saturday, March 21

Carl Cox B3B Jamie Jones B3B The Martinez Brothers
Richie Hawtin
Loco Dice
Eats Everything
Enrico Sangiuliano
Saytek LIVE
Christopher Coe LIVE

Sunday, March 22

Carl Cox
Adam Beyer ◻ Cirez D
Amelie Lens
Dubfire B3B Nicole Moudaber B3B Paco Osuna
Hannes Bieger LIVE
Brennen Grey

RESISTANCE THE COVE

Friday, March 20

Solardo
CamelPhat
Nic Fanciulli
Gorgon City
Dom Dolla

Saturday, March 21

Pan-Pot
Reinier Zonneveld LIVE
Nastia
Michael Bibi B2B Dennis Cruz
Technasia B3B Hector B3B Carlo Lio
POPOF
Elio Riso

Sunday, March 22

ARTBAT
Matador
Jack Back
Butch
Rafa Barrios
Rod B.

