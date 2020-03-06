Ultra Music Festival 2020 Confirmed Canceled

After Ultra Music Festival's 2020 postponement had been all but announced on Wednesday, both the festival's organizers and Miami officials have confirmed the news. Due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, the festival will not take place until March 26th-28th, 2021.

"It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that the The City of Miami has issued an official directive requiring that the 22nd edition of Ultra Music Festival ... will be postponed," reads a statement on the Ultra website. "Due to the Florida Governor’s declaration of a public health emergency and Centers of Disease Control and Prevention’s Interim Guidance for COVID-19, it is impossible for the City to provide access to Bayfront Park at this time."

In a press conference Friday morning, lawmakers said they were willing simply postpone the event until the threat dissipates. Due to the scale of the event, a full cancellation until 2021 turned out to be a more practical option. According to organizers, ticket holders will be emailed on Monday with the next steps.

It was also said that the threshold for events given to the City of Miami by the CDC was 25,000 people, and Ultra's three-week load-in made the festival an additional threat. Also cancelled in 2020 is Calle Ocho, one of the city's prominent Latin music festivals.

At the time of writing, gatherings like Coachella, Stagecoach, Burning Man, Buku Music + Art Project and Movement Electronic Music Festival have issued statements indicating that their 2020 events will go on as planned.

