Ultra Music Festival Will Cancel 2021 Event

Ultra Music Festival Will Cancel 2021 Event

The same COVID-19 conditions that precipitated the festival's 2020 cancellation remain a threat in 2021.
Author:
Publish date:

Ultra Music Festival

The organizers of Ultra Music Festival are planning to cancel the event's 2021 edition, according to a letter obtained by Billboard 

The letter is dated January 21st, 2021 and came from Ultra's attorney, Sandy York. Addressed to Miami City Manager Arthur Noriega, it reveals that York anticipates the City of Miami will invoke the "Force Majeure" clause in the festival's Bayfront Park license agreement. The implementation of such a clause typically takes place due to unforeseeable circumstances—such as a pandemic—that prevent someone from fulfilling a contract.

York believes the same COVID-19 conditions that precipitated the festival's 2020 cancellation remain a threat in 2021. While no formal announcement has been made at the time of this article's publication, Billboard reports that Ultra's organizers are waiting until the City of Miami approves their permit request for the 2022 event before officially pulling the plug. In the letter, York formally requested that Ultra return March 25-27, 2022 at the Bayfront Park Amphitheatre.

Ultra Music Festival organizers found themselves embroiled in controversy after they opted to denote the event's 2020 cancellation as a "postponement" and refused to issue ticket refunds. They instead informed guests that tickets would roll over to 2021 or 2022, giving people only 30 days to decide and sparking backlash from the dance music community. The debacle went on to trigger a class-action lawsuit, which is currently in arbitration as of November 2020.

Source: Billboard

FOLLOW ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL:

Facebook: facebook.com/Ultra
Twitter: twitter.com/ultra
Instagram: instagram.com/ultra

Related

ultra australia
NEWS

Will Ultra Music Festival Indeed Return to Miami in 2021/2022?

The answer is still up in the air.

A photo of the Ultra Music Festival main stage at the 2019 event with fire/pyrotechnics shooting out above a crowd.
NEWS

Ultra Music Festival 2020 Confirmed Canceled

The City of Miami held a press conference confirming that the festival will be postponed until 2021.

Ultra Music Festival 2019
NEWS

Ultra Music Festival Offers 2021/2022 Credits in Place of Refunds for Ticket Holders

The festival's organizers have announced that 2020 tickets will allow entry to either the 2021 or 2022 event.

Governors Ball
EVENTS

Governors Ball Music Festival Announces Return in September 2021

Governors Ball was one of the first major festivals to cancel its 2020 iteration due to the impact of COVID-19.

Imagine-Music-Festival-2018
EVENTS

Imagine Music Festival Abandons 2020 Event, Announces Dates for 2021 Edition

IMF is the latest festival brand to flatline due to the impact of COVID-19.

Ultra Music Festival courtesy of Rukes
NEWS

Ultra Music Festival Still Has Yet to Sign Contracts for 2020 Event

With less than four months out, Ultra's organizers are still finalizing contracts with the city of Miami

Ultra Music Festival Miami 2018 Main Stage
NEWS

Ultra Music Festival to Adapt RESISTANCE Island for 2020 Return to Bayfront Park

Introducing: The Cove.

Summer Camp Music Festival
EVENTS

Summer Camp Music Festival Postpones 20th Anniversary Event to 2021

Yet another major festival brand cashes in its chips due to the impact of COVID-19.