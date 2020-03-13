Will Ultra Music Festival Indeed Return to Miami in 2021/2022?

The festival market has come to an absolute standstill amid the ongoing concern of the COVID-19 virus pandemic. One festival to take a massive hit from these mandated cancellations was Ultra Music Festival, which was scheduled to return to Miami for the 22nd edition. While their contemporaries, like Coachella, have moved forward by offering attendees the option of a full refund, Ultra has received backlash from fans after they announced there will be none issued.

The mega-brand sent out emails at the start of this week breaking the news to the ticket holders that instead of issuing refunds, they would be receiving the option of their ticket to be valid for either the 2021 or 2022 festival and discounts on the additional ticket. This didn't sit well with most who felt they deserved at least the chance to get their money back. The backlash was seen across the internet as fans expressed their anger over the matter.

Through this calamity, one key point arises: Will Ultra even be able to return to Miami if it wanted to? While the festival hosts are insinuating the return for 2021 and 2022, Aaron Leibowitz, a reporter for the Miami Herald, is positing that things behind the scenes may indicate the opposite. In a tweet, he shed light that though Mayor Suarez and the City of Miami originally agreed to support Ultra through 2022 as a compromise to cancel, the commissioners are not in agreement.

While more and more events are ordered to postpone/cancel, it's becoming quite clear who is able to maneuver disasters of this sort. Sadly, Ultra Music Festival has been fighting an uphill battle with the city of Miami for years now. We will have to wait and see if the city accepts the flagship event back next year.

In the meantime, it's extremely important for all citizens to proceed with caution while stepping out during the time of this coronavirus outbreak. Practice good hygiene, wash your hands multiple times a day for at least 20-seconds, avoid touching your face, and exercise social distancing as much as possible. As of the publishing of this article, there have been 137,445 total confirmed cases, 5,088 total deaths, and 69,779 total recoveries. This is not the time to panic, but the time to act smart.

