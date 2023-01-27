Skrillex, Calvin Harris, Confirmed for Ultra's Show-Stopping Debut Festival In Abu Dhabi

Ultra Music Festival's grand plans are coming together in the Abu Dhabi region with an awe-inspiring lineup to match.

The events powerhouse with homes on all six inhabited continents is going all-in this year, making a splash with the debut Ultra edition in the UAE capital. Touching down in the capital will be an entourage of electronic music greats, including Skrillex, Afrojack, Calvin Harris and ILLENIUM, among others.

Ultra's plans in the Middle East have been long in-the-making. The storied festival brand was slated to take over Abu Dhabi in early 2020, but with the onset of the pandemic, those plans didn't come to fruition.

But as they say, good things come to those who wait, and Ultra Abu Dhabi is likely just the start of another prosperous new chapter for the beloved dance music brand. Along with the lineup's marquee stars, Ultra's celebrated RESISTANCE series will be arriving in full force in an homage to the electronic scene's thriving underground.

Tickets to the two-day debut of Ultra Abu Dhabi are on sale now. Check out the festival's first phase of artists below.

The lineup for the inaugural Ultra Abu Dhabi festival. c/o Ultra Worldwide

Follow Ultra Abu Dhabi:

Facebook: facebook.com/UltraAbuDhabi

Twitter: twitter.com/ultraabudhabi

Instagram: instagram.com/ultraabudhabi