Skip to main content
Skrillex, Calvin Harris, Confirmed for Ultra's Show-Stopping Debut Festival In Abu Dhabi

Skrillex, Calvin Harris, Confirmed for Ultra's Show-Stopping Debut Festival In Abu Dhabi

On March 4th, a new chapter in Ultra Music Festival's history will be written.

Reynier Carl

On March 4th, a new chapter in Ultra Music Festival's history will be written.

Ultra Music Festival's grand plans are coming together in the Abu Dhabi region with an awe-inspiring lineup to match.

The events powerhouse with homes on all six inhabited continents is going all-in this year, making a splash with the debut Ultra edition in the UAE capital. Touching down in the capital will be an entourage of electronic music greats, including Skrillex, Afrojack, Calvin Harris and ILLENIUM, among others.

Ultra's plans in the Middle East have been long in-the-making. The storied festival brand was slated to take over Abu Dhabi in early 2020, but with the onset of the pandemic, those plans didn't come to fruition.

But as they say, good things come to those who wait, and Ultra Abu Dhabi is likely just the start of another prosperous new chapter for the beloved dance music brand. Along with the lineup's marquee stars, Ultra's celebrated RESISTANCE series will be arriving in full force in an homage to the electronic scene's thriving underground.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

ultra music festival
NEWS

Skrillex, Calvin Harris, Confirmed for Ultra's Show-Stopping Debut Festival In Abu Dhabi

On March 4th, a new chapter in Ultra Music Festival's history will be written.

By Cameron Sunkel
kx5
NEWS

Kaskade and deadmau5 Reveal Release Date of Debut Kx5 Album

Kx5 also announced a new single with Grammy-nominated dance music duo SOFI TUKKER.

By Jason Heffler
modapit
MUSIC RELEASES

Modapit Pulls Back Curtain On Spellbinding Debut Single, "Dancing"

There's a lot more soon to be revealed from Modapit where this came from.

By Cameron Sunkel

Tickets to the two-day debut of Ultra Abu Dhabi are on sale now. Check out the festival's first phase of artists below.

Ultra Abu Dhabi

The lineup for the inaugural Ultra Abu Dhabi festival.

Follow Ultra Abu Dhabi:

Facebook: facebook.com/UltraAbuDhabi
Twitter: twitter.com/ultraabudhabi
Instagram: instagram.com/ultraabudhabi

Related

Ultra Music Festival Stage
NEWS

Ultra Abu Dhabi Postponed Amid COVID-19 Travel Restrictions

The debut of Ultra Abu Dhabi will not go as planned because of the new coronavirus.

274296449_2102298639945951_8129386674883419194_n
EVENTS

Afrojack, Oliver Heldens, More to DJ at Ultra's New Waterfront Music Festival In Spain

The debut of Ultra Beach Costa del Sol is scheduled for mid-August 2022.

hard summer
EVENTS

Calvin Harris to Headline Debut HARD Summer Festival In Croatia

The festival is set to take place at the scenic Žnjan Beach in Split.

Hangout Music Festival
EVENTS

Skrillex, Calvin Harris, Alison Wonderland, More Announced for Hangout Music Festival 2023

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Paramore, SZA and more have also been confirmed.

ultra music festival
EVENTS

Ultra Music Festival Announces First Artists for 2022: See the Phase 1 Lineup

DJ Snake, Martin Garrix, Alison Wonderland, Kygo, and many more have been revealed.

ultra music festival 2018
EVENTS

Ultra Announces 2022 Phase 2 Lineup With Headliners Tiësto, Seven Lions, More

Over 80 artists were revealed, joining Kygo, David Guetta, DJ Snake and more.

ATW_MAIN_SAT_2_LOST_FREQUENCIES_8
EVENTS

Tomorrowland Announces Lineup and Stage Headliners for Second Annual Virtual Festival

Festival favorites Alan Walker and Lost Frequencies are set to perform at Tomorrowland Around the World, among many others.

ultra europe
EVENTS

Martin Garrix, Tiësto, Nina Kraviz, More to Headline Ultra Europe 2022

Ultra Europe 2022 will also feature the brand's fan-favorite RESISTANCE concept.