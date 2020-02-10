Ultra Music Festival's Mission: Home Program to Reward Attendees who Pick Up Litter

Ultra Music Festival has had a tenuous relationship with Miami, Florida residents, partly due to the gathering's strain on nearby flora and fauna. Last year organizers rolled out a program called Mission: Home to curb their environmental impact, and in 2020 they're doubling down on the initiative by incentivizing attendee cleanup efforts.

Taking a page out of Electric Forest's book, Ultra's organizers have updated Mission: Home to include a reward system for festivalgoers who pick up recyclable garbage. Turning such items in at the Eco Village or Clean Vibes Trading Post structures will give attendees the chance to win various prizes.

Pickup incentives aren't the only way Ultra plans to expand on their environmental initiatives in 2020. Mission: Home will also see them emphasize attendee education on the Biscayne Bay ecosystem, and free pocket ash trays will be distributed as well.

Ultra Music Festival inaugurated in 1999 at Collins Park in Miami Beach before relocating to Bayfront Park in 2001. The now-three-day event has spent most of its lifetime at the latter location, save for a seven-year stint at Bicentennial Park and last year's one-off event at Virginia Key.

Ultra Music Festival will take place from March 20th-22nd, 2020. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the event website.

H/T: EDMTunes

FOLLOW ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL:

Facebook: facebook.com/Ultra

Twitter: twitter.com/ultra

Instagram: instagram.com/ultra