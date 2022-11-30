Ultra's RESISTANCE to Debut Residency In Miami In 2023

Skip to main content
RESISTANCE remains one of the foremost champions of underground dance music, and the brand is returning to its roots in 2023.

c/o Ultra

RESISTANCE remains one of the foremost champions of underground dance music, and the brand is returning to its roots in 2023.

Ultra's RESISTANCE concept is making a historic homecoming in 2023. 

Since the debut of the RESISTANCE stage at Ultra Buenos Aires in 2015, the underground-focused concept has been a smash hit around the world. After unveiling the grungy, flame-throwing, spider-like stage setup in 2015, the brand immediately became the talk of the festival, so much so that the organization moved rapidly to debut a standalone RESISTANCE event only a year later.

Since then, standalone shows have dotted the globe, landing in at least 35 cities. Most notably, the RESISTANCE brand found a stable home in Ibiza for what became a highly celebrated residency in the nightlife capital of the world.

Now, RESISTANCE is returning to its root on Miami Beach, teaming up with the new mega-club M2 for the brand's debut residency in the United States.

M2's two-story 35,000 square foot setting boasts the scale and space needed to deliver fans of RESISTANCE the technologically forward-thinking experience they've grown to know and love. 

For more details about the debut of the RESISTANCE residency in 2023, stay tuned to their website.

