Ultra's RESISTANCE to Debut Residency In Miami In 2023

Ultra's RESISTANCE concept is making a historic homecoming in 2023.

Since the debut of the RESISTANCE stage at Ultra Buenos Aires in 2015, the underground-focused concept has been a smash hit around the world. After unveiling the grungy, flame-throwing, spider-like stage setup in 2015, the brand immediately became the talk of the festival, so much so that the organization moved rapidly to debut a standalone RESISTANCE event only a year later.

Since then, standalone shows have dotted the globe, landing in at least 35 cities. Most notably, the RESISTANCE brand found a stable home in Ibiza for what became a highly celebrated residency in the nightlife capital of the world.

Now, RESISTANCE is returning to its root on Miami Beach, teaming up with the new mega-club M2 for the brand's debut residency in the United States.

M2's two-story 35,000 square foot setting boasts the scale and space needed to deliver fans of RESISTANCE the technologically forward-thinking experience they've grown to know and love.

For more details about the debut of the RESISTANCE residency in 2023, stay tuned to their website.