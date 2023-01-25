Skip to main content
Carl Cox, Charlotte de Witte, More Headliners Revealed for Ultra's First-Ever RESISTANCE Club Residency

Carl Cox, Charlotte de Witte, More Headliners Revealed for Ultra's First-Ever RESISTANCE Club Residency

RESISTANCE will set up camp in the heart of Miami at M2 for the underground concept's first club residency outside of Ibiza.

Rudgrcom

RESISTANCE will set up camp in the heart of Miami at M2 for the underground concept's first club residency outside of Ibiza.

Ultra's RESISTANCE is sweeping through Miami this fall at the new M2 club, and a swarm of techno heavyweights have been announced to usher in the brand's first-of-its-kind residency.

Carl Cox, Charlotte de Witte, Adam Beyer, Indira Paganotto, EDM.com Class of 2022 star Anfisa Letyago and more will perform over the course of multiple weeks, beginning in March during Miami Music Week. Weekly Saturday events will begin Halloween weekend from October 28th, 2023 until a momentous closing party on May 11th, 2024.

ULTRA Worldwide RESISTANCE Miami Season 1 Lineup

Ultra Worldwide's RESISTANCE season one lineup features Carl Cox, Charlotte de Witte, John Digweed and more.

"This is the first time RESISTANCE hosts a club residency outside of Ibiza, and we've chosen our hometown and the iconic M2 venue as its location," Ultra co-founder, chairman and CEO Russell Faibisch said in a press release shared with EDM.com. "The RESISTANCE Ibiza club residency at Privilege is a legendary on the island, and now we're bringing the magic of that immersive underground clubbing experience home, to showcase in Miami." 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

carl cox ultra
NEWS

Carl Cox, Charlotte de Witte, More Headliners Revealed for Ultra's First-Ever RESISTANCE Club Residency

RESISTANCE will set up camp in the heart of Miami at M2 for the underground concept's first club residency outside of Ibiza.

By Lennon Cihak
guy fieri
EVENTS

Guy Fieri Is Hosting a Free Music Festival Experience With Diplo

For Super Bowl LVII, Fieri is welcoming a new subset of customers to Flavortown: ravers.

By Jason Heffler
lgbtq
Lifestyle

A Hair Salon In Amsterdam Has Been Turned Into an After Hours LGBTQ "Safe Space"

"It is sad that this is needed but there have been incidents that have made people feel unsafe."

By Lennon Cihak

RESISTANCE will set up camp in the heart of Miami at M2, which originally launched in New York City in the 2000s and has remained a lynchpin of the city's dance music scene.

M2's historic location dates back nearly a century, when it housed The French Casino in 1935, according to Ultra Worldwide. The space also hosted Prince's legendary Glam Slam club, which the late funk and soul pioneer headed up from 1994 to 1997. 

Tags
terms:
Ultra WorldwideM2Carl CoxTechnoRESISTANCECharlotte De Witte

Related

Carl Cox and Adam Beyer for RESISTANCE Ibiza
NEWS

Carl Cox and Adam Beyer Lead the 2020 RESISTANCE Ibiza Residency

RESISTANCE, Ultra Music Festival’s house and techno brand, returns to Ibiza for its fourth season.

Resistance
NEWS

Ultra's RESISTANCE to Debut Residency In Miami In 2023

RESISTANCE remains one of the foremost champions of underground dance music, and the brand is returning to its roots in 2023.

Ultra Music Festival 2019 - Carl Cox RESISTANCE Megastructure
FEATURES

Inside Carl Cox's Two-Decade Saga at Ultra Music Festival

The techno icon is the lynchpin of Ultra's RESISTANCE Megastructure, one of the world's top festival stages.

Arcadia Spider - RESISTANCE -Ultra Music Festival Miami
NEWS

Ultra’s RESISTANCE Reveals Unmatched Lineup Of House & Techno Acts

Forget the main stage, this is where you need to be.

eric prydz arc
EVENTS

Carl Cox, Charlotte de Witte, More Announced for Chicago's ARC Festival: See the Full 2022 Lineup

A number of the most iconic artists in techno and house music are set for performances at ARC 2022—as well as some of the genres' brightest.

Charlotte de Witte
NEWS

Charlotte de Witte Makes History As First Woman to Close Out Tomorrowland's Mainstage

Charlotte de Witte is also the first techno artist to close out Tomorrowland's iconic Mainstage.

charlotte de witte
NEWS

Techno Superstar Charlotte de Witte Announces New EP, "Apollo"

"Apollo" comes just months after de Witte's "Universal Consciousness" EP and will be released on her very own KNTXT label.

charlotte de witte
NEWS

Charlotte de Witte's KNTXT Launches New Label to Empower Emerging Artists

Charlotte de Witte knows how to inspire and catapult promising talent to the mainstage.