Carl Cox, Charlotte de Witte, More Headliners Revealed for Ultra's First-Ever RESISTANCE Club Residency

Ultra's RESISTANCE is sweeping through Miami this fall at the new M2 club, and a swarm of techno heavyweights have been announced to usher in the brand's first-of-its-kind residency.

Carl Cox, Charlotte de Witte, Adam Beyer, Indira Paganotto, EDM.com Class of 2022 star Anfisa Letyago and more will perform over the course of multiple weeks, beginning in March during Miami Music Week. Weekly Saturday events will begin Halloween weekend from October 28th, 2023 until a momentous closing party on May 11th, 2024.

Ultra Worldwide's RESISTANCE season one lineup features Carl Cox, Charlotte de Witte, John Digweed and more. c/o Ultra Worldwide

"This is the first time RESISTANCE hosts a club residency outside of Ibiza, and we've chosen our hometown and the iconic M2 venue as its location," Ultra co-founder, chairman and CEO Russell Faibisch said in a press release shared with EDM.com. "The RESISTANCE Ibiza club residency at Privilege is a legendary on the island, and now we're bringing the magic of that immersive underground clubbing experience home, to showcase in Miami."

RESISTANCE will set up camp in the heart of Miami at M2, which originally launched in New York City in the 2000s and has remained a lynchpin of the city's dance music scene.

M2's historic location dates back nearly a century, when it housed The French Casino in 1935, according to Ultra Worldwide. The space also hosted Prince's legendary Glam Slam club, which the late funk and soul pioneer headed up from 1994 to 1997.