Earlier in the week it came to light that Ultra Music Festival‘s organizers would team up with SiriusXM on a digital event to fill the void left by the gathering’s 2020 cancellation on account of COVID-19 concerns. Now, official set times are available for Ultra Virtual Audio Festival.

Major Lazer, The Chainsmokers, and Armin Van Buuren are the digital festival’s equivalent of headliners for each of the three days in that order. Mixed in throughout the day are Carl Cox, Martin Garrix, Nicky Romero, and Oliver Heldens among others.

Ultra was the first festival of its size to fall to coronavirus concerns. South By Southwest was cancelled shortly thereafter, and by the time Coachella followed suit it became clear to those in the music world and beyond that the unfolding pandemic would drastically change the lives of a significant proportion of the population.

Ultra Virtual Audio Festival takes place March 20th-23rd on SiriusXM's Diplo's Revolution channel 52. For more information, you can check out the portion of the SiriusXM website dedicated to the program here.

