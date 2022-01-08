Buoyed By Pool Noodles, Festival Attendees Enjoy Underwater Ambient Electronic Set

A new Sydney concert attraction sends listeners adrift to the sounds of electronic music.

In this case, we mean "adrift" quite literally. The only place the music in "Floors Of Heaven: Submersive Study" can be heard is underwater.

Electronic music artist Leon Vynehall soundtracks the event, held at Woolloomooloo Bay's Andrew (Boy) Charlton Pool, to the relaxing sounds of ambient music. Attendees float on the water's surface with ears submerged; their only means of exposure to the sounds of Vynehall, whose ambient serenade broadcasts via a special underwater sound system.

Attendees placidly drift, propped up by pool noodles for flotation assistance, for 45 minutes while enjoying an ethereal atmospheric view above. The early evening show radiates a gradient of hues above as the sun sets on the 50-meter pool.

Much like the goal of sensory deprivation float tanks, Vynehall says his aim is to induce a euphoric state of relaxation through the experience. "I hope to construct something close to a meditative state for the audience," he said.

An cursory survey of attendees by The Guardian noted that the only downside was the weather. They noted that warmer conditions would have likely further accentuated the experience.

The "Floors Of Heaven" experience runs through January 9th as part of the ongoing Syndey Festival. You can find out more here.