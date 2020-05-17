Unearthed Footage Surfaces Showing Datsik at the Center of a Street Brawl During Past Tour

Editor's Note: The video below contains explicit language. EDM.com is in no way associated with the video's uploader or its subject matter, which was shared publicly on Facebook. EDM.com does not condone the violent behavior displayed.

A new video has surfaced on Facebook purportedly showing disgraced electronic music producer Datsik at the center of a violent altercation during a past tour. The video displays an acrimonious dispute between Datsik's group (which involves electronic producer Ookay) and a security team from Spokane venue The Pin, which has since been taken over by new ownership. The quarrel begins in the venue before spilling out into the street, where, at one point, a man allegedly identified as Datsik is slapped by a member of The Pin's security.

The video arrives after a tumultuous 2018 and 2019 for Datsik, who was hit with numerous graphic accusations of sexual assault by multiple women. Datsik has denied all allegations.

You can watch the video in full below, which was shared by videographer Brandon Hiza, who expressly granted EDM.com permission to share it.

The video's uploader does not disclose the date of the recording in the Facebook post's caption, which reads as follows:

Datsik was on tour in Spokane and Ookay was scheduled to be at an event after the whole crew came and brought a bottle with them. The staff of the pin (now under new ownership) kicked them all out and this unfolded right in front of my lens. Spoiler alert. Datsik gets slapped by security in the middle of the street.

As of the time of writing, no further information about the video or its origins have been made public.