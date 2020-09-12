"United By Dance" Camping Concert to Be Held At Original Woodstock Site

This month, promoter NYCtophiLA is providing a new opportunity for music lovers to get their fix of live performances before the end of the summer. Their United by Dance concert is slated for September 26th at Yasgur Road, the site of the original Woodstock.

Featuring a lineup that includes Tara Brooks, DJ Keoki, Mr Koolaid, DANK, Lady Verse, DJ IDeaL, Gavin Stephenson, Iman Rizky, BBT (DubSnacks) and DJ Fetish, United by Dance promises 18 continuous hours of all things house, tech, and techno. Scheduled for 3PM through 9AM, attendees will be treated to "an intense mega-laser show" and live art installations, and will have the option to camp by their cars in order to make it through the entire night of festivities.

Yasgur Road

In order to keep all ticket-holders safe, the 18+ event will enforce all CDC and WHO recommendations, including social distancing, mask-wearing and temperature checks. A mobile ordering system was also made for food and vendors, though everyone will have the option to bring their own food and beverages to the event. There will also be an incentive for attendees to arrive with recent COVID-19 test results, NYCtophiLA added in a press release.

Tickets for United by Dance go on sale here on Saturday, September 12th, at 10AM. There will be a limited amount of GA and VIP passes available, in accordance with public health guidelines.

