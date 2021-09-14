September 14, 2021
#UnmuteUs Protests Spark Easing of Restrictions for Dutch Nightlife and Festivals: Report
The protests dominated major cities as 150,000 took to the streets over the weekend.
Unmute Us (via Instagram)

The #UnmuteUs movement is continuing to grow in scale throughout the Netherlands after over 150,000 took to the streets in the latest round of protests. However, a silver lining may be on the horizon.

Across 10 different cities, Dutch citizens are voicing discontent with the government's COVID-19 policy and demanding nightclubs and major events, including festivals, be provided a pathway to return to the region. 

This year, frustration with the Dutch government among the public and private sector has escalated as the government's rolling ban on music festivals has pushed into September. With no sign of relenting, 70,000 protestors took to the streets in late August with the dawn of #UnmuteUs. 

Following the events of this weekend, however, there are rumors that during a highly visible press conference today, September 14th, officials will announce the conditions under which events may be able to restart operations. According to NU.nl, this will likely include a limit in standard capacity to 75% and will require adherence to the suggestions made under the government-backed Fieldlab study of 2020.

The Fieldlab terms would be considered reasonable by Dutch festival brands. In July, several major festivals began taking their fight to the court system with the filing of a lawsuit which demanded the government honor the terms of the Fieldlab study.

Ingrid van Engelshoven, the Minister of Education, Culture and Science, reportedly appeared on the Dutch television program Goedemorgen Nederland on Monday morning to express optimism for the arts sector. "I am hopeful that tomorrow will go in the right direction, also for the events," van Engelshoven said.

