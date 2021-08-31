Usain Bolt Is Dropping a Dancehall Album This Week
Legendary Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt is taking his artistry to the next level with Country Yutes, his debut full-length album.
Fans of the decorated Jamaican athlete won't have to wait long to hear the record. Bolt's forthcoming album drops later this week on September 3rd, and ahead of the release he has unveiled one of its singles alongside a music video.
With "It's A Party" Bolt signals his affinity for bringing dancehall to the masses. A sun-soaked dancehall anthem, the track—released in collaboration with his manager Nugent "NJ" Walker—embodies the spirit of a tropical summer bash with uplifting steel drums and choral vocals.
Check out the official music video for "It's A Party" below.
Recommended Articles
Electric Zoo 2021: Here's Everything You Need to Know
Ahead of the return of New York's biggest electronic music festival, learn about its COVID-19 safety policies, official afterparties, late-night food, navigating transit in the city, and more.
Bonnaroo Organizers Cancel 2021 Festival Due to Impact of Hurricane Ida
After three rescheduled dates, the beloved Tennessee music festival was forced to abandon its 2021 event due to flooding and waterlogged campgrounds.
Watch RÜFÜS DU SOL's Haunting "Alive" Red Rocks Performance on The Late Late Show with James Corden
The electronic music trio also provided an update on their next album.
Bolt has cited DJ Khaled as an influence due to his chart-topping sensibilities. "I just want to be like a Khaled—a DJ Khaled," Bolt told The Athletic. "I don’t really sing the songs, but I want to produce, I want to be a part of them because I love music so much."
The world's fastest man has been releasing a steady flow of singles in 2021, beginning with “Living the Dream,” which he also released with NJ. At the time, he made his passion for the craft clear: "We’re just trying to get a foothold, trying to make people understand that we’re not just here joking around,” Bolt said. “We’re serious about the music so we’re just going to take our time. Just like in track and field, it’s all about work and dedicating and just taking our time."