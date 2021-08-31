Usain Bolt Is Dropping a Dancehall Album This Week

The greatest sprinter of all-time is proving to the world he's serious about his musical pursuits with the release of his debut album.

Legendary Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt is taking his artistry to the next level with Country Yutes, his debut full-length album.

Fans of the decorated Jamaican athlete won't have to wait long to hear the record. Bolt's forthcoming album drops later this week on September 3rd, and ahead of the release he has unveiled one of its singles alongside a music video.

With "It's A Party" Bolt signals his affinity for bringing dancehall to the masses. A sun-soaked dancehall anthem, the track—released in collaboration with his manager Nugent "NJ" Walker—embodies the spirit of a tropical summer bash with uplifting steel drums and choral vocals.

Check out the official music video for "It's A Party" below.

Bolt has cited DJ Khaled as an influence due to his chart-topping sensibilities. "I just want to be like a Khaled—a DJ Khaled," Bolt told The Athletic. "I don’t really sing the songs, but I want to produce, I want to be a part of them because I love music so much."

The world's fastest man has been releasing a steady flow of singles in 2021, beginning with “Living the Dream,” which he also released with NJ. At the time, he made his passion for the craft clear: "We’re just trying to get a foothold, trying to make people understand that we’re not just here joking around,” Bolt said. “We’re serious about the music so we’re just going to take our time. Just like in track and field, it’s all about work and dedicating and just taking our time."