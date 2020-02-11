USC Events Cancels Lucky Festival in the Wake of Insomniac Lawsuit

USC Events have shared that they will no longer move forward with the 2020 edition of their annual St. Patrick's Day festival, Lucky. The announcement comes less than two weeks after the Seattle promoter landed in Insomniac's legal crosshairs over the alleged appropriation of a $2 million advance.

Sources familiar with USC's day-to-day operations told EDM.com that vendors had been informed of the event's cancellation over the days leading up to the announcement, and performing artists had taken promo images for Lucky off their pages. In their statement, the company chalked the decision up to "recent events" and said that refunds will be issued to all ticket holders, giving instructions for those who bought physical copies.

Seattle electronic music fans expect USC to cancel Paradiso Festival 2020 as well on account of their alleged breach of contract forbidding them from using the name or trademark. In his "State of Insomniac" update, Pasquale Rotella shared plans to host a Beyond Wonderland event in the Pacific Northwest for the first time in a decade, fueling speculation that it might replace Paradiso at the Gorge Amphitheatre.

Detailed instructions for hard copy ticket refunds can be found on the Lucky website.