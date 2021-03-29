Vancouver DJ Performs on Empty Train to Keep Local Music Scene Alive During Pandemic

DJ K-OG is on a mission to keep the music scene moving in his city.

While the pandemic has certainly put a pause on the ability for artists to perform live at events, it has not stopped them from performing. For many, pre-recorded sets or livestreams have become the new normal and one Vancouver DJ took it to public transit.

Kumo Promotions, a Vancouver-based promotional company, has been hosting weekly livestreams for months now out of Studio710, a multimedia studio located in the heart of the city. With the goal to elevate Vancouver’s music industry while simultaneously showcasing the beauty and talent that the city has to offer, the Kumo team was inspired to record a DJ set from the Skytrain, courtesy of DJ K-OG.

“We wanted to do something cool, something out of the box, and showcase the city’s beautiful scenery that Vancouverites see every day and tie it in with the local music industry,” K-OG told EDM.com.

In order to achieve this feat without putting anyone at risk during the set, they set up in an empty cart at the end of the train early one Sunday morning.

Kumo Promotions

With K-OG spinning and multiple cameras in action, a 30-minute DJ set was successfully recorded from the Vancouver Skytrain. The footage of K-OG is intercut with visuals of the ever-changing cityscapes in the background. The team hopes their video will push other artists in the city to stream at creative locations.

Check out the 30-minute set below, which features funky future bass, pop and house remixes of classics such as “Ms. Jackson” by Outkast and "Flashing Lights" by Kanye West, among others.

