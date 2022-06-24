Skip to main content
"None of Us Realized How Big This Record Would Be": VASSY Celebrates 2 Billion Streams of "BAD"

"None of Us Realized How Big This Record Would Be": VASSY Celebrates 2 Billion Streams of "BAD"

The voice behind David Guetta and Showtek's 2014 big room anthem says they never expected "BAD" to be a hit.

VASSY/Twitter

The voice behind David Guetta and Showtek's 2014 big room anthem says they never expected "BAD" to be a hit.

It's 2014. You're at a festival. Big room house rattles your teeth at every stage. You belt "BAD" at the top of your lungs. Life is good.

It didn't take long for David Guetta and Showtek's 2014 collaboration to become the de facto anthem of the electronic dance music community at the time, encapsulating the hedonistic ethos of music festivals by inviting ravers to channel their rebellious side. And it eventually became one of the most celebrated big room tracks of all-time.

Now, the voice behind "BAD" is celebrating after eclipsing a staggering 2 billion streams. VASSY, who is responsible for some of the most inescapable dance anthems of the last decade, says none of the song's creators had any idea it would become this monumental.

"I can’t believe we reached two billion streams with 'BAD!' VASSY tells EDM.com. "None of us realized how big this record would be but I will never forget performing 'BAD' live with Showtek for the very first time."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

ace aura nytrix
MUSIC RELEASES

Ace Aura and Nytrix Team Up for Cinematic Banger, "Echoes": Listen

Ace Aura and Nytrix have cooked up a haunting, heavy-hitting track befit for Ophelia's selective roster.

By Niko Sani5 hours ago
283217113_558360918987304_3064876497759124588_n
MUSIC RELEASES

Bear Grillz Explores the Duality of Mental Health On Two-Sided Album, "Prismata"

The album aligns with the start of an eponymous tour comprising over 50 dates.

By Niko Sani6 hours ago
ray volpe
MUSIC RELEASES

Ray Volpe Unleashes "Laserbeam," the Most-Played Record at EDC Las Vegas 2022

"Laserbeam" became the most-played song at this year's EDC Las Vegas—before it even came out.

By Niko Sani7 hours ago

"The song was only out for a month and we had a whole arena of 150,000 people singing along," she added. "It was in that moment we realized this record was special, resonating with people all over the world."

"I remember releasing this record between two albums as a DJ tool," recalled Guetta, who called the track "a little miracle." "It was never supposed to be on the radio or streaming."

FOLLOW VASSY:

Website: vassymusic.com
Facebook: facebook.com/VASSY
Twitter: twitter.com/VASSY
Instagram: instagram.com/vassy
Spotify: spoti.fi/3hlBwNS

Related

VASSY Concrete Heart Music Video Pride Month
NEWS

VASSY Joins 1 Billion Stream Club with David Guetta and Showtek Collab "Bad"

A well-deserved milestone for one of the most ubiquitous voices in dance music.

VASSY
MUSIC RELEASES

VASSY Teams Up With Bonka on New Single "CHASE"

"CHASE" will leave you racing for the dancefloors.

david guetta avicii
NEWS

David Guetta Shares Touching Tribute to Avicii on His Would-Be 31st Birthday

Avicii's memory lives on.

beatport reconnecty
EVENTS

Beatport Reconnect II Stream Is Now Live

Catch live sets from David Guetta, Tiësto, Kaskade, and more.

Scooter Braun
INDUSTRY

Scooter Braun Listed as Songwriter in New Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber Single

The music mogul, who manages both Ariana and Bieber along with EDM superstars David Guetta and Steve Angello, is now officially a songwriter.

VASSY
MUSIC RELEASES

VASSY Teams Up With Outgang and TwoWorldsApart for Groovy Single “OXYGEN”

The iconic singer-songwriter is back stronger than ever.

David-Guetta-press-photo-02-cr-Ellen-Von-Unwerth-billboard-1548
NEWS

[WATCH] David Guetta's United At Home Stream Is Now Live

Watch David Guetta as he streams live from the heart of Miami.

VASSY Concrete Heart Music Video Pride Month
MUSIC RELEASES

VASSY Drops Remix Pack for Chart-Topping Single "Nothing To Lose"

LODATO, Kue, and more delivered a spin on the 2016 number-one single.