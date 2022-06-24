"None of Us Realized How Big This Record Would Be": VASSY Celebrates 2 Billion Streams of "BAD"

It's 2014. You're at a festival. Big room house rattles your teeth at every stage. You belt "BAD" at the top of your lungs. Life is good.

It didn't take long for David Guetta and Showtek's 2014 collaboration to become the de facto anthem of the electronic dance music community at the time, encapsulating the hedonistic ethos of music festivals by inviting ravers to channel their rebellious side. And it eventually became one of the most celebrated big room tracks of all-time.

Now, the voice behind "BAD" is celebrating after eclipsing a staggering 2 billion streams. VASSY, who is responsible for some of the most inescapable dance anthems of the last decade, says none of the song's creators had any idea it would become this monumental.

"I can’t believe we reached two billion streams with 'BAD!' VASSY tells EDM.com. "None of us realized how big this record would be but I will never forget performing 'BAD' live with Showtek for the very first time."

"The song was only out for a month and we had a whole arena of 150,000 people singing along," she added. "It was in that moment we realized this record was special, resonating with people all over the world."

"I remember releasing this record between two albums as a DJ tool," recalled Guetta, who called the track "a little miracle." "It was never supposed to be on the radio or streaming."

